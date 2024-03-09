Report: Chargers open to trade offers for star veterans

More big changes could be on the way for the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of the 2024 season.

The Chargers are willing to listen to trade offers for a number of standout veterans, including defensive linemen Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Some teams are convinced that the Chargers will ultimately be forced to cut the likes of Bosa and Mack, and are waiting out the situation as a result.

We had already heard Mack’s name come up in trade rumors, but this is the first we have heard about Bosa potentially being available. None of it is a surprise, however. The Chargers have a lot of work to do to clear salary cap space, and have roughly $75 million tied up in Mack and Bosa for 2024. Getting rid of both with a post-June 1 cut designation would clear up roughly $45 million in cap space, which explains why teams might just be willing to wait things out.

Mack bounced back in 2023 with a career-high 17 sacks. Bosa went in the other direction with a second consecutive injury-plagued season, but he is still just 28 and would qualify as a bounceback candidate if he can stay healthy. It is not a surprise that both would attract widespread interest.