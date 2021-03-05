Chargers reportedly looking to trade five-time Pro Bowl player

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to clear some salary cap space this offseason, and moving on from offensive lineman Trai Turner would be one way to do that.

The Chargers are actively shopping Turner in trade talks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. If they can’t trade the 27-year-old, the expectation is that they will release him.

Turner was drafted third overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2014. He made the Pro Bowl each season from 2015-2019, but he has not played a full 16-game season since 2016. Turner was traded to L.A. from Carolina for Russell Okung last offseason.

Turner carries an $11.5 million salary cap hit for 2021. The Chargers can save that entire amount if they release him, so they will likely go that route if they’re unable to trade him.