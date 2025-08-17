Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston sent to hospital after taking brutal hit

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston got concussed Saturday after taking a massive hit during his team’s penultimate preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chargers wideout needed the cart to get off the field in the opening minute of action at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Johnston ran a go route down the sideline. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s pass to him was tipped by Rams cornerback AJ Green.

As Johnston tried to recover the tipped ball, he got clocked by Rams safety Tanner Ingle. He lay motionless on the ground and went into a fencing position after taking the big hit.

Quentin Johnston displayed fencing posture towards the end of this clip.

Looked like his head slammed into the turf after the hit too.

Likely concussion.

pic.twitter.com/QVKXCTd1OB — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 16, 2025

Johnston looked dazed as he was carted into the tunnel. A huge positive for Chargers fans was that he did not need a stretcher to get up off the field.

Get well soon Quentin Johnston ⚡️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0PMMudKP1m — Chargers Country (@ChargersCountry) August 16, 2025

The Chargers later confirmed that Johnston had suffered a concussion and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Chargers relied heavily on Johnston last season. In his second NFL campaign, the TCU alum tallied 55 catches for 711 yards with a team-best 8 receiving touchdowns.

It wasn’t all bad news Saturday for the Chargers’ wideout room.

Rookie wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith stepped in for Johnston and made a couple of big plays for 37 yards. But it was an undrafted Chargers rookie who stole the show with his 66-yard punt return touchdown.