Chargers’ undrafted rookie pulled off epic 66-yard TD return

Rookie wide receiver Luke Grimm made the Los Angeles Chargers’ scouting department look like geniuses on Saturday night.

The Kansas alum served as punt returner for the team’s preseason contest against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams led 17-15 with possession deep in their own territory early in the fourth quarter. A three-and-out forced the Rams to punt.

Waiting on the other end of the field was the 24-year-old Grimm. He caught the ball at the Chargers’ 35 and navigated through oncoming defenders by cutting toward the other side of the field.

Once he built up a head of steam, a couple of timely blocks were all he needed to take it all the way for a 66-yard touchdown return.

Luke Grimm takes it the distance on the punt return!



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YhXnLOPa16 — NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2025

Despite Grimm’s heroics, the Chargers lost 23-22.

The Chargers had a need for wide receiving depth following the retirement of veteran Mike Williams last month. Grimm signed with the Chargers in April as an undrafted free agent. According to Spotrac, Grimm’s deal is worth nearly $3 million over three years, but only $5000 of it is guaranteed.

There was positive buzz about Grimm throughout training camp, leading to reports that he was likely to make the final 53-man roster. Saturday’s highlight may have very well sealed it.