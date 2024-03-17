Chargers reuniting with player from San Diego era

The Los Angeles Chargers are reaching way back in time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that the Chargers are reuniting with linebacker Denzel Perryman. They are reportedly giving Perryman, 31, a one-year deal.

Perryman was a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2015 when they were still based in San Diego. The team then moved to L.A. prior to the 2017 season, and Perryman stayed with them through the 2020 campaign.

Known for his energy and his hard hits, Perryman has remained productive in recent years, including earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Perryman’s 2023 campaign was clouded by his multi-game suspension for violating player safety rules, he is getting another chance with a Chargers team in the middle of a revamp at linebacker.