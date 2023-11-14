Texans LB Denzel Perryman suspended 3 games for violating player safety rules

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman was once again flagged for an illegal hit in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the latest infraction has led to a suspension.

The NFL on Tuesday announced that Perryman has been suspended three games without pay for “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.”

NFL announced TexansM LB Denzel Perryman has been suspended for three games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during this Sunda y's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The full announcement: pic.twitter.com/asKb4mdbbX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2023

The disciplinary action came in the wake of the helmet-to-helmet hit Perryman delivered on Ja’Marr Chase late in the fourth quarter of Houston’s 30-27 win over the Bengals. As you can see in the video below, Chase was sliding to the ground to give himself up as Perryman delivered the hit.

His hit on Ja'Marr Chase in Sunday's game drew the ire of the league office. "You had unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided," the NFL wrote in the suspension letter. Here's the play that drew unnecessary roughness flags pic.twitter.com/qXWXLpemL8 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 14, 2023

Some felt that Perryman had already begun the tackle before Chase went into his slide, but the NFL did not give the linebacker the benefit of the doubt. Instead, Perryman was treated as a repeat offender. He was fined $66,666 for a hit during Week 2 that did not draw a flag.

The NFL fined Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman $66,666 for an unflagged unncessary roughness. On this play you can see Perryman (No. 6) lead with the crown of his helmet. Biggest on-field fine for a single play handed out so far this season. pic.twitter.com/S83y7agsMN — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 23, 2023

The NFL noted in its press release that Perryman has had six such violations during his NFL career.

Perryman is in his first season with the Texans and ninth overall. He has appeared in six games this year and has 41 total tackles.

The NFL has made an increased effort in recent years to penalize hits to the head and neck area. Perryman is not the first player to be suspended this season for such violations.