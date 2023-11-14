 Skip to main content
Texans LB Denzel Perryman suspended 3 games for violating player safety rules

November 14, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Denzel Perryman on the practice field

Aug 14, 2019; Costa Mesa, CA, USA: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman was once again flagged for an illegal hit in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the latest infraction has led to a suspension.

The NFL on Tuesday announced that Perryman has been suspended three games without pay for “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.”

The disciplinary action came in the wake of the helmet-to-helmet hit Perryman delivered on Ja’Marr Chase late in the fourth quarter of Houston’s 30-27 win over the Bengals. As you can see in the video below, Chase was sliding to the ground to give himself up as Perryman delivered the hit.

Some felt that Perryman had already begun the tackle before Chase went into his slide, but the NFL did not give the linebacker the benefit of the doubt. Instead, Perryman was treated as a repeat offender. He was fined $66,666 for a hit during Week 2 that did not draw a flag.

The NFL noted in its press release that Perryman has had six such violations during his NFL career.

Perryman is in his first season with the Texans and ninth overall. He has appeared in six games this year and has 41 total tackles.

The NFL has made an increased effort in recent years to penalize hits to the head and neck area. Perryman is not the first player to be suspended this season for such violations.

