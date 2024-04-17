Chargers sign another former Ravens player

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to add players from the Harbaugh tree.

The Chargers are signing free agent running back JK Dobbins to a 1-year deal.

Former Ravens RB JK Dobbins plans to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, per his agency LAA Sports. He now will reunite with his former Ravens OC Greg Roman in Los Angeles. https://t.co/p7N8DJDjO4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2024

Prior to Adam Schefter reporting the news of Dobbins’ signing, Dobbins hinted at the move with a post on X.

Dobbins is the second former Baltimore Ravens running back to join the Chargers this offseason. Gus Edwards, who formed a rushing tandem with Dobbins, also signed with the Chargers.

The players will be reuniting under former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who is the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator. They are also trading one Harbaugh brother (John) for the other (Jim).

The 25-year-old Dobbins was a 2nd-round pick by the Ravens in 2020 out of Ohio State. He rushed for 805 yards and 9 touchdowns as a rookie, but his career has been derailed by injuries since then.

Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. Then he played in just 8 games in 2022 because of knee problems. Last year, Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon in Week 1. The Chargers are hoping Dobbins will be able to finally be healthy in 2024.