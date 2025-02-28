Texas WR eyeing wild goal at NFL Combine

Isaiah Bond is one of the fastest players in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and the Texas wide receiver believes he is about to accomplish a historic feat.

Bond will run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday. He expects to not only impress scouts during that event but also turn in a record-breaking performance.

Fellow former Texas wide receiver Xavier Woods set an NFL Combine record with his blazing 4.21 40-yard dash a year ago (video here). Bond says that mark is not going to stand much longer.

“I’m going to break the record tomorrow, for sure,” Bond confidently told reporters on Friday. “I anticipate running 4.20, or possibly if I’m feeling great I might run a 4.10.

The record-setting 40-yard dash performance helped Worthy become a first-round pick despite having modest numbers in college. Worthy was drafted 28th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 59 catches for 638 yards and 6 touchdowns during the regular season. Worthy elevated his game in the playoffs and caught 19 passes for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns across three postseason contests.

Like Worthy, Bond did not exactly turn heads in his final college season. He had 34 catches for 540 yards and 5 touchdowns as a junior.

If Bond accomplishes his incredibly ambitious goal on Saturday, it will surely boost his draft stock.