pixel 1
header
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Report: Chargers to stick with Tyrod Taylor as starter in 2020

March 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

Tyrod Taylor

The Los Angeles Chargers took a look at quarterbacks, but they appear content to stick with what they have.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Chargers have no plans to pursue a veteran quarterback either via trade or free agency, and Tyrod Taylor will be the team’s starter.

The Chargers have been tossed around as a possible destination for the likes of Cam Newton, but their failed pursuit of Brady looks like the only thing they will try to do. Coach Anthony Lynn worked with Taylor in Buffalo and clearly likes him. It’s a risk, but a calculated one given the uncertainty surrounding the other available quarterbacks.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus