Report: Chargers to stick with Tyrod Taylor as starter in 2020

The Los Angeles Chargers took a look at quarterbacks, but they appear content to stick with what they have.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Chargers have no plans to pursue a veteran quarterback either via trade or free agency, and Tyrod Taylor will be the team’s starter.

With Tom Brady headed to the #Bucs, the #Chargers are not expected to sign or trade for a veteran QB, I’m told. They are moving forward with Tyrod Taylor for 2020. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

The Chargers have been tossed around as a possible destination for the likes of Cam Newton, but their failed pursuit of Brady looks like the only thing they will try to do. Coach Anthony Lynn worked with Taylor in Buffalo and clearly likes him. It’s a risk, but a calculated one given the uncertainty surrounding the other available quarterbacks.