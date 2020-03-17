pixel 1
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Report: Chargers believe they will not land Tom Brady

March 17, 2020
by Grey Papke

Tom Brady

Tom Brady may be nearing a final decision on his next team, and it sounds like at least one suitor believes they’re out.

According to Jim Trotter of NFL Media, the Los Angeles Chargers believe they are out of the Brady sweepstakes. They believe Brady wants to stay closer to the east coast for family reasons.

Brady’s rumored suitors were the Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Chargers are out, the rumors about Tampa Bay are only going to escalate. Nothing is done yet, but that certainly looks like the most likely outcome if this report is true.


