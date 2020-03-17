Report: Chargers believe they will not land Tom Brady

Tom Brady may be nearing a final decision on his next team, and it sounds like at least one suitor believes they’re out.

According to Jim Trotter of NFL Media, the Los Angeles Chargers believe they are out of the Brady sweepstakes. They believe Brady wants to stay closer to the east coast for family reasons.

I’ve been saying for two days I believe the Chargers are the best fit for Brady – and I still believe that. But I’m told the Brady camp has led the Chargers to believe he is going to stay back East because of family considerations. #StayTuned — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 17, 2020

The Chargers made a serious run at Brady, but, barring a change of heart by the quarterback, the team believes it is out of the running for him. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 17, 2020

Brady’s rumored suitors were the Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Chargers are out, the rumors about Tampa Bay are only going to escalate. Nothing is done yet, but that certainly looks like the most likely outcome if this report is true.