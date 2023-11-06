Chase Young names 1 big difference he sees after trade to 49ers

Chase Young seems quite happy to have been traded from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers, at least based on his initial quotes.

Young spoke to the media for the first time since being traded last week, and he made it clear that he thinks the 49ers are running a much better operation than his former team did. The pass rusher cited the 49ers’ “culture,” and took a bit of a shot at his former team by suggesting that San Francisco’s schemes and instructions are much more specific.

Chase Young hasn't been with the 49ers long, but he already sees major differences in this building vs his first NFL team (Washington). Young on SF: "Culture. I see why they win. The details of each play, the details of each assignment are much greater. I see why they win." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 6, 2023

“Culture. I see why they win,” Young said of the 49ers. “The details of each play, the details of each assignment are much greater.”

There are two sides to every story here, and the Commanders might have some things to say about Young’s comments. For instance, one report suggested that the Commanders felt Young was lacking in discipline and deviated from his assignments.

The Commanders unloaded plenty of talent at the trade deadline, perhaps admitting that their season will not culminate in a playoff appearance. Young can be content with the fact that the 49ers probably will get there, so it is no wonder he is not exactly looking at his move with sadness.