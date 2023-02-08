Commanders could make worrying Chase Young decision

The Washington Commanders have a significant decision to make regarding the future of former No. 2 pick Chase Young, and it is does not appear to be an easy one.

The Commanders must decide by May 1 whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option on Young’s rookie contract. According to Ron Rivera, that decision has not been made yet, partly because of Young’s health.

Ron Rivera said they haven't yet decided on whether they'll exercise Chase Young's 5th-year option. They need to discuss his health and review his growth and development. But he wouldn't be worried about the messaging if they declined to pick it up: pic.twitter.com/iPLQuarJcL — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 8, 2023

Young would be owed roughly $17.5 million if the Commanders did pick up the option.

Even if Rivera says it should not be taken as a bad sign if Young’s option is not picked up, plenty would see it that way. It doesn’t help that there were some rumors about the Commanders not being totally on board with how Young handled aspects of his injury rehab.

Young appeared poised for stardom after collecting 7.5 sacks as a rookie, but a torn ACL cut his second season short and almost wiped out his 2022 campaign. The Commanders would probably like to see how he looks next year before making a decision like this, but they simply will not have that opportunity.