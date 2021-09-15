Chase Young has incredibly high praise for Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team will be leaning on Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the next several weeks, and it certainly doesn’t sound like there’s any concern about that within the locker room.

In fact, defensive lineman Chase Young was effusive in his praise for Heinicke on Tuesday. Young went as far as to say that Heinicke is capable of starting for any team in the league.

DE Chase Young on his confidence in QB Taylor Heinicke: "He could start on any other team in the league." — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 14, 2021

Young obviously believes Heinicke is good enough to be an NFL starter. There’s probably a better way to phrase it, though. After all, nobody could seriously believe Heinicke is going to beat out Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes anytime soon.

On the other hand, Heinicke won plaudits for his training camp performance and acquitted himself well enough in a playoff start last year. Maybe he can make Young look good in his stint as starter, which is poised to last several weeks due to Ryan Fitzpatrick’s injury.