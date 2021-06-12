QB Taylor Heinicke looking impressive in Washington camp?

It’s been widely assumed that Ryan Fitzpatrick will end up being the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team in 2021. However, the player who started Washington’s playoff game last year might have something to say about that.

Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington said recently that his “biggest impression” from minicamp was how good quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked. Hailey asserted that “the guy can play,” and did not look like a “one-hit wonder” during practices.

"My biggest impression [from minicamp] is that Taylor Heinicke might not be the one-hit wonder we all thought he was… Fitzpatrick is still the starter as of now, but the guy can play, and it's not just because Tampa Bay had no idea who he was" – @PeteHaileyNBCS — WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) June 11, 2021

It’s obviously far too early to say that Fitzpatrick’s presumed starting job is in any danger after a few days of minicamp. However, it’s not as if we have nothing to go off of with Heinicke. He did go 26-of-44 for 306 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Heinicke won praise from some big names after his playoff start in 2020. It certainly sounds possible that he has more surprises left in store.