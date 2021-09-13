Ryan Fitzpatrick to miss 6-8 weeks with hip injury

Ryan Fitzpatrick left Washington’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with an injury, and it is one that may keep the veteran quarterback out for half of the 2021 season.

Fitzpatrick was diagnosed with a hip sublaxation and placed on injured reserve Monday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that he is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks.

Fitzpatrick would have had to miss at least three games after going on IR, but he will be out even longer than that. The 38-year-old suffered the injury when he was hit hard by Chargers edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu in Sunday’s loss.

There has been speculation that Washington might sign a veteran, and one notable free agent has already pitched his services to the team with a tweet. However, head coach Ron Rivera insists he is comfortable moving forward with Taylor Heinicke as his starter and Kyle Allen as No. 2.