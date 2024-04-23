 Skip to main content
Chiefs make huge announcement on Andy Reid, Brett Veach

April 22, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Andy Reid on the field

August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t the only one the franchise has locked up for the foreseeable future. The team has now done the same for head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach, and team president Mark Donovan.

The Chiefs on Monday announced that they were signing Reid, Veach, and Donovan to contract extensions.

While no specific details about the new deals were given, the team’s press release indicated that the Chiefs’ leadership trio would “remain in place for the long-term future.”

Reid in the statement expressed his gratitude toward the Hunt family for allowing him to continue to call Kansas City his home.

“The community has embraced us, we’ve watched our family grow, including having all 12 grandkids during our time here,” wrote Reid. “On the field, there have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I’m grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process. … Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”

Reid has spent 11 seasons as the head coach of the Chiefs. He’s led the team to four Super Bowls and won three of them.

Reid, Veach, and Donovan have all been together since 2017. The team has a record of 100-34 since then, including seven consecutive AFC West division titles.

Reid’s contract figure more than likely isn’t as massive as the one Mahomes signed in 2020. But it was enough to keep the core together in Kansas City for the long haul.

