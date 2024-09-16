 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 16, 2024

Chiefs get bad news on Isiah Pacheco’s injury

September 16, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Isiah Pacheco looking on

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco suffered an injury on Sunday, and it sounds like he will be sidelined for a significant period of time.

Pacheco’s lower body bent awkwardly when he was tackled late in the Chiefs’ 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. He exited the game and was later seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot and on crutches.

Initial tests revealed that Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Pacheco will undergo more tests to determine if there is also ligament damage, but he is probably headed for injured reserve.

If Pacheco lands on IR, he would have to miss a minimum of four weeks. The Chiefs have a bye in Week 6.

Pacheco had 90 rushing yards on 19 carries prior to getting injured. He also had 5 catches for 21 yards.

A 7th-round pick by the Chiefs in 2022, Pacheco had 935 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns for an impressive 4.6 average per carry last season. He also had 44 catches for 244 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Carson Steele replaced Pacheco on Sunday and finished with 24 yards on 7 carries. The Chiefs also have Samaje Perine, who could see his role increase if the team chooses not to bring in another veteran.

Article Tags

Isiah PachecoKansas City Chiefs
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus