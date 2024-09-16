Chiefs get bad news on Isiah Pacheco’s injury

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco suffered an injury on Sunday, and it sounds like he will be sidelined for a significant period of time.

Pacheco’s lower body bent awkwardly when he was tackled late in the Chiefs’ 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. He exited the game and was later seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot and on crutches.

Initial tests revealed that Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Pacheco will undergo more tests to determine if there is also ligament damage, but he is probably headed for injured reserve.

From @GMFB: #Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula and will likely be placed on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/CgWHrO18LU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2024

If Pacheco lands on IR, he would have to miss a minimum of four weeks. The Chiefs have a bye in Week 6.

Pacheco had 90 rushing yards on 19 carries prior to getting injured. He also had 5 catches for 21 yards.

A 7th-round pick by the Chiefs in 2022, Pacheco had 935 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns for an impressive 4.6 average per carry last season. He also had 44 catches for 244 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Carson Steele replaced Pacheco on Sunday and finished with 24 yards on 7 carries. The Chiefs also have Samaje Perine, who could see his role increase if the team chooses not to bring in another veteran.