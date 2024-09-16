Isiah Pacheco leaves in walking boot and on crutches after suffering injury

The Kansas City Chiefs may have escaped with a 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, but they didn’t escape without injuries.

Running back Isiah Pacheco rushed 19 times for 90 yards in the win, but he got hurt late in the game when he got tackled and pushed in two different directions.

Pacheco injury damn pic.twitter.com/H6eWAKS2o3 — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) September 15, 2024

Pacheco was replaced by Carson Steele, who had 7 carries for 24 yards.

After the game, Pacheco was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot and on crutches.

Isaiah Pacheco leaving in a boot and on crutches. 📷: @Chase_F64 pic.twitter.com/FBw8YOsf6W — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) September 16, 2024

The Chiefs running back is expected to undergo testing on Monday to help determine the extent of his injury, which is said to be to his ankle.

Pacheco was a 7th-round pick by the Chiefs in 2022 and has become an increasingly valuable part of the team. Last season, he had 935 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns for a 4.6 average per carry. He also had 44 catches for 244 yards and 2 touchdowns.