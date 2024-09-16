 Skip to main content
Isiah Pacheco leaves in walking boot and on crutches after suffering injury

September 15, 2024
by Larry Brown
Isiah Pacheco looking on

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs may have escaped with a 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, but they didn’t escape without injuries.

Running back Isiah Pacheco rushed 19 times for 90 yards in the win, but he got hurt late in the game when he got tackled and pushed in two different directions.

Pacheco was replaced by Carson Steele, who had 7 carries for 24 yards.

After the game, Pacheco was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot and on crutches.

The Chiefs running back is expected to undergo testing on Monday to help determine the extent of his injury, which is said to be to his ankle.

Pacheco was a 7th-round pick by the Chiefs in 2022 and has become an increasingly valuable part of the team. Last season, he had 935 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns for a 4.6 average per carry. He also had 44 catches for 244 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Isiah Pacheco
