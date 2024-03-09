Missouri governor addresses controversial shortening of Britt Reid’s prison sentence

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, son of beloved head coach Andy Reid, had his prison sentence commuted by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson earlier this month. On Friday, Parson’s office succinctly explained the decision.

The younger Reid was meant to serve a 3-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to felony drunk driving resulting in serious physical injury. His sentence was cut short last Friday after just 16 months incarcerated.

Parson’s office released a statement more than a week later, asserting that there was no outside party involved in the reduction of Reid’s sentence.

“No request, official or otherwise, was made on behalf of Mr. Reid for this commutation,” a spokesperson from Parson’s office told ESPN’s Xuan Thai.

The spokesperson reportedly declined to provide more details on the decision.

Reid’s sentence stems from an accident he caused back in 2021. An intoxicated Reid rammed his truck into two vehicles parked nearby Arrowhead Stadium. Reid was driving almost 20 miles over the 65 mph speed limit.

The incident happened just days before the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LV loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February 2021.

The accident injured six people. One of the victims, 5-year-old Ariel Young, suffered a significant brain injury and remained in a coma for nearly two weeks. She was hospitalized for two months before being able to return home.

Parson is known to be a massive Chiefs fan, which Young’s attorney has openly claimed to have factored into the decision.