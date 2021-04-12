Britt Reid charged with felony DWI for crash that left young girl hospitalized

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged with a felony in connection with the accident that left a 5-year-old girl hospitalized back in February.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Reid has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated. The Class D felony carries a potential jail sentence of one to seven years. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

Police records show that Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving around 84 mph just before he hit a disabled vehicle on a freeway entrance ramp on Feb. 4. A blood test revealed that his blood-alcohol content was .113.

Reid, 35, has a previous drunk driving conviction in Pennsylvania. Prosecutors said he also has an alcohol-related incident in Arizona on his record.

Reid is no longer employed by the Chiefs. He did not travel to the Super Bowl with Kansas City after the crash, and Andy Reid shared some thoughts on the incident before the Chiefs’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The young girl who suffered a brain injury in the crash remained hospitalized as of March 17. The attorney representing her family said she likely has permanent brain damage. The lawyer also released photos last month that showed the severity of the crash.