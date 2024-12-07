3-time Chiefs champion lands on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC without one of their longtime weapons.

Kansas City announced Saturday that they have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve. The move will sideline Hardman through at least Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 26-year-old Hardman has been a part of all three of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning teams of the last half-decade and was an All-Pro during the 2019 campaign. But he has taken a step back from pass-catching duties over the last couple of years (just 12 catches for 90 yards and zero touchdowns in 12 games this season) and is almost exclusively a kick returner for Kansas City these days.

With Hardman having suffered a knee injury in practice on Friday, he will now miss at least the next four contests for the 11-1 Chiefs. With the 10-2 Buffalo Bills and the 9-3 Steelers right on their heels, Kansas City will have to fend them off without Hardman (in a repeat of sorts of last season).