Chiefs send Pro Bowl receiver to injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs’ shoddy receiving corps is getting even weaker.

Kansas City announced Saturday that they have placed veteran receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve. Hardman is dealing with a thumb injury and will now miss Kansas City’s next four games as a result.

Hardman, 25, has been one of the Chiefs’ most consistent producers over the last several seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection as well as an All-Pro as a rookie in 2019 and featured on both of Kansas City’s Super Bowl teams of the past half-decade. Though Hardman signed with the New York Jets in the offseason, he returned to the Chiefs in a trade last month and had played in their last four games.

The Chiefs are in dire straits right now when it comes to their wide receivers. Fellow wideout Kadarius Toney has also been ruled out for Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders with ankle and hip injuries. With Hardman now set to be sidelined through Week 15 and Kansas City’s healthy receivers screwing up left and right, Patrick Mahomes may just have to start throwing the ball to himself at this point.