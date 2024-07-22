Former Chiefs champion WR working out for Giants

One veteran receiver could be pulling a reverse Kadarius Toney and going from the Kansas City Chiefs to the New York Giants.

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reported on Monday that former Chiefs wideout Byron Pringle is among the names working out for the Giants this week. Stapleton also mentioned former All-Pro Jakeem Grant as another free agent that the Giants are hosting.

Pringle, 30, began his pro career with the Chiefs and was a member of their Super Bowl LIV-winning team in the 2019 NFL season. He then had his best individual season in 2020 when he logged 42 catches for 568 receiving yards and five touchdowns for Kansas City. Pringle then left the Chiefs as a free agent and spent the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears before spending 2023 with the Washington Commanders.

Stapleton does note that the Giants are mainly focused on special teams with these workouts, which Pringle is also capable of handling. He did some kickoff returns for Washington last season, logging 251 return yards off nine total kicks. Pringle might be able to do the same for the Giants, especially since they are already looking pretty strong at receiver heading into 2024.