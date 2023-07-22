Chiefs dealing with training camp no-show from key player

The Kansas City Chiefs will be short a key player at the start of training camp due to an ongoing contract dispute.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones did not report to the start of camp on Saturday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones is in search of a new deal and is subject to daily fines as long as he remains absent.

Chiefs’ All-Pro DT Chris Jones, who has been seeking a new deal this off-season, did not report with the rest of the team to training camp today, per source. The two sides remain “far apart” on a new deal for the Defensive Players of the Year finalist. pic.twitter.com/7doEzdxZcO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2023

Jones and the Chiefs have been in a contractual standoff for a while, which would pay him $19.5 million and expires after the 2023 season. Earlier reports suggested that the organization was waiting for one other deal to get done before approaching Jones, but that happened earlier this month, seemingly without changing the equation.

Jones was a first-team All-Pro last season and has been among the most decorated defensive linemen in the league over the last several seasons. The 29-year-old collected 15.5 sacks last season and wants to be one of the best-paid players at the position.