 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 22, 2023

Chiefs dealing with training camp no-show from key player

July 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Chris Jones smiles

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones is interviewed during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs will be short a key player at the start of training camp due to an ongoing contract dispute.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones did not report to the start of camp on Saturday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones is in search of a new deal and is subject to daily fines as long as he remains absent.

Jones and the Chiefs have been in a contractual standoff for a while, which would pay him $19.5 million and expires after the 2023 season. Earlier reports suggested that the organization was waiting for one other deal to get done before approaching Jones, but that happened earlier this month, seemingly without changing the equation.

Jones was a first-team All-Pro last season and has been among the most decorated defensive linemen in the league over the last several seasons. The 29-year-old collected 15.5 sacks last season and wants to be one of the best-paid players at the position.

Article Tags

Chris Jones NFLKansas City Chiefs
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus