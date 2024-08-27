Chiefs cut former Super Bowl hero

The Kansas City Chiefs made a tough decision regarding Kadarius Toney.

Kansas City is cutting Toney as they prepare for the start of the 2024 regular season. The team had tried to trade Toney but did not find any takers, so they placed the receiver on waivers.

Kansas City had been looking for a trade partner for Kadarius Toney. Now he heads to waivers. https://t.co/HQBkQ7aFrB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2024

Toney has been almost as electrifying as he has been frustrating during his NFL career.

The 25-year-old was a 1st-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021. He exhibited flaky behavior with them and dealt with oblique and hamstring injuries in his first two seasons with New York, which led the team to trade him in 2022. The trade worked out well for KC. Toney scored 3 touchdowns in 7 regular season games with the Chiefs, and then had a big role in the Super Bowl when he had a big punt return and then caught a go-ahead touchdown.

Last year, though, Toney missed time due to a knee injury and then was inactive for the postseason. Andy Reid had hinted that Toney would be in a tough spot with the roster, so it’s no surprise that the receiver was cut.

It will be interesting to see whether any teams put in a claim for him.