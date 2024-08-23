Andy Reid offers telling comments about Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney has struggled with both injuries and inconsistent play over his last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it is possible the wide receiver may not get a third.

Toney is viewed as being on the roster bubble with the Chiefs as the regular season approaches. Following Thursday’s 34-21 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid all but confirmed that Toney is in danger of being cut.

“We went through last year with him, so we kind of know who he is,” Reid said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “He is a talented kid. He’s battled to make the team and all that bit. We’ve never questioned the talent there at all, it’s just him staying healthy was the main thing.”

The Chiefs have Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown, Justin Watson and rookie Xavier Worthy as virtual locks to make the roster. Skyy Moore is also expected to make the team, though he — like Brown — has been dealing with an injury. If those five receivers make it, Toney would likely be cut.

Toney committed a brutal blunder last season that cost the Chiefs a win against the Buffalo Bills in December. He then had a bad drop that led to an interception the following week.

It was clear that Toney wound up in the doghouse late in the year, which led to him seemingly calling out the Chiefs in a viral rant.

Given all that has transpired, it is somewhat surprising that Toney has even made it this far with the Chiefs. Reid even seemed to explore a possible position change for the former first-round pick this summer, but all signs point to Toney’s days in Kansas City being numbered.