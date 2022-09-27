Chiefs cut kicker after bad Week 3 performance

The Kansas City Chiefs did not waste much time making a roster decision on Matt Ammendola.

Kansas City on Monday cut Ammendola, a day after he missed a few kicks in the team’s 20-17 loss at the Indianapolis Colts.

Ammendola went 1-for-2 on field goals and missed his only extra point attempt. The missed extra point came in the first quarter after KC scored to make it 7-6. The Chiefs went for 2 and converted after their next touchdown, which came in the second quarter to make it 14-10.

Then in the fourth quarter, Ammendola really hurt his team. With the Chiefs up 17-13, Ammendola missed a 34-yard field goal that would have made it 20-13. Indy responded with a touchdown drive to take a 20-17 lead, which was the final.

Ammendola spent two weeks on the active roster filling in for Harrison Butker. He made all five of his kicks in a Thursday night win over the Chargers in Week 2, but cost his team with the misses in Week 3.

It’s unclear whether Butker will be back in team for Week 4’s game on Sunday night against Tampa Bay. If he’s not, the Chiefs will have to pick up another kicker. What’s clear is that Ammendola is done.