Chiefs fans show respect for Josh Allen with awesome gesture

Josh Allen played an incredible game in a losing effort against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, and fans at Arrowhead Stadium clearly appreciated what they saw from the Buffalo Bills star. They have since come up an awesome way to show it.

More than 9,500 Chiefs fans this week have made donations to the Patricia Allen Fund, which was launched in 2020 after Allen’s grandmother died. According to Tim Meehan of WKBW, the donations had totaled more than $173,000 as of Wednesday morning.

A Facebook group called “Chiefs Kingdom Memes” created a post on Monday encouraging Chiefs fans to make $13 donations to the Patricia Allen Fund. The 13 represents the amount of time that was left after Allen’s Bills took a 36-33 lead. Patrick Mahomes then led the Chiefs on an improbable drive that ended with a game-tying field goal. Kansas City went on to win in overtime.

Brett Fitzgerald, the creator of the Facebook page, said Bills Mafia started the trend by making $13 donations to Patrick Mahomes’ foundation.

“I’m like I like that idea so. Instantly went found Josh Allen’s foundation. Donated $13 to it, so basically switch $13 over to Josh Allen’s foundation,” Fitzgerald said. “Made a quick name about it posted it on their, posted a screenshot of my donation and deleted the other one from Facebook and Twitter recommending Mahomes’ foundation. I said this is better.”

The Patricia Allen Foundation is run out of Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. The charity was started after Bills fans flooded the hospital with $17 donations (a nod to Allen’s jersey number) when his grandmother died in 2020. More than $1 million was raised, and a wing of the hospital was dedicated to Allen’s family.

Those who say sports aren’t important should remember movements like these. This isn’t the first time we have seen fans donate to an opposing player’s charity. Bills fans pulled a similar move after a star quarterback went down with an injury during the playoffs last year. Hopefully the trend continues.

Photo: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports