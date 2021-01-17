Bills Mafia donates to Lamar Jackson’s charity following QB’s injury

Lamar Jackson could not have had much worse of a night when the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, but Bills fans are doing what they can to help the reigning NFL MVP after their team got the best of him.

Jackson left Sunday’s 17-3 loss late in the third quarter after taking a hard hit in the end zone (video here). Following the game, a bunch of Bills fans banded together on social media and encouraged people to donate to Jackson’s favorite charity.

Bills fans are donating to Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity after the #Ravens QB left the game before the 4th quarter. https://t.co/kXqrKR4lar pic.twitter.com/V47vqwPWN9 — Allie Berube (@allieberube) January 17, 2021

Class act: #BillsMafia donating to one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite charities overnight, after he left the AFC divisional game with a concussion #Ravens @wjz pic.twitter.com/nV3LmDmjDo — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) January 17, 2021

Jackson also threw a brutal interception in the red zone before he left the game, so he was probably in a tough spot both physically and mentally after the loss. The donations from Bills fans must have cheered him up a little.

Bills fans may be best known for their wild tailgate antics, but this is not the first time they have turned their unrivaled passion into a fundraising effort. They did the same earlier this year to honor Josh Allen’s late grandmother, and the quarterback was at a loss for words. Bills Mafia makes the Bills a lot easier to root for.