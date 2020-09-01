Report: Chiefs have interest in Leonard Fournette

The Kansas City Chiefs may have some interest in running back Leonard Fournette.

Fournette cleared waivers Tuesday after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is officially a free agent. According to Matt Verderame of Fansided, the Chiefs may be interested in Fournette if the price is right.

My understanding is the Chiefs have potential interest in Leonard Fournette now that he's cleared waivers. The money would need to be right as he'd be backing up Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has impressed considerably in training camp. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) September 1, 2020

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is clearly entrenched as the Chiefs’ starting running back. Fournette would have to take a backup role and the money that comes with it.

The Chiefs could use a second running back after Damien Williams opted out of the season. Fournette wouldn’t be a bad option, but both sides must make sure that the fit is right.