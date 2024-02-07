 Skip to main content
Chiefs’ Jawaan Taylor shares news of his mother’s death

February 7, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Jawaan Taylor looks on

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) walks the sideline during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor will be playing with a heavy heart in Super Bowl LVIII.

Taylor shared with reporters in Las Vegas on Wednesday that his mother recently died. The 26-year-old said he will be playing for his late mother against the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor did not share any more information about his mother’s death.

Last April, Taylor shared a video on Instagram that showed him gifting his mother a Bentley “as an early Mother’s Day gift.”

“When You Surprise Your Mom With Her Dream Car As An Early Mother’s Day Gift … Love You Queen!” Taylor wrote.

Taylor signed a 4-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs last offseason. The former second-round pick out of Florida had been with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the first four years of his career.

49ers star pass-rusher Nick Bosa recently made headlines for a comment he made about Taylor and Kansas City’s offensive line.

