Chiefs’ Jawaan Taylor shares news of his mother’s death

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor will be playing with a heavy heart in Super Bowl LVIII.

Taylor shared with reporters in Las Vegas on Wednesday that his mother recently died. The 26-year-old said he will be playing for his late mother against the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor just said that his mother passed away 3-4 days ago. “I dedicate this game to her.” 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/mIak5rKxnp — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) February 7, 2024

Taylor did not share any more information about his mother’s death.

Last April, Taylor shared a video on Instagram that showed him gifting his mother a Bentley “as an early Mother’s Day gift.”

“When You Surprise Your Mom With Her Dream Car As An Early Mother’s Day Gift … Love You Queen!” Taylor wrote.

Taylor signed a 4-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs last offseason. The former second-round pick out of Florida had been with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the first four years of his career.

