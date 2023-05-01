 Skip to main content
Chiefs expected to bring back key piece from Super Bowl team

May 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jerick McKinnon smiling

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to bring back one of the key pieces from their Super Bowl-winning team.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach spoke with the media on Monday and said he wouldn’t be surprised if the team reached a deal with Jerick McKinnon soon.

McKinnon had a big season for the Chiefs last year. He had 291 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, plus 56 catches for 512 yards and 9 touchdowns receiving. He also had 49 total yards in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

Though he is 30 years old, McKinnon did not play in 2018 or 2019 due to suffering torn ACLs in 2017 and 2018, as well as a setback in 2019.

McKinnon, who came into the league with the Vikings in 2014, seems to have found a good home in Kansas City. His skills on third down have been particularly valuable for the Chiefs, especially after they lost Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins.

Jerick McKinnonKansas City Chiefs
