Chiefs expected to bring back key piece from Super Bowl team

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to bring back one of the key pieces from their Super Bowl-winning team.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach spoke with the media on Monday and said he wouldn’t be surprised if the team reached a deal with Jerick McKinnon soon.

The #Chiefs are expected to re-sign RB Jerick McKinnon, whose re-emergence has been a revelation for KC. He gained 803 yards from scrimmage last year, the second-highest total in his career, with 10 TDs. GM Brett Veach alluded to this possibility with reporters just now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2023

Brett Veach says he "wouldn't be surprised if something got done" with RB Jerick McKinnon soon. — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) May 1, 2023

McKinnon had a big season for the Chiefs last year. He had 291 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, plus 56 catches for 512 yards and 9 touchdowns receiving. He also had 49 total yards in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

Though he is 30 years old, McKinnon did not play in 2018 or 2019 due to suffering torn ACLs in 2017 and 2018, as well as a setback in 2019.

McKinnon, who came into the league with the Vikings in 2014, seems to have found a good home in Kansas City. His skills on third down have been particularly valuable for the Chiefs, especially after they lost Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins.