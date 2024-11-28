 Skip to main content
Bryce James takes visit with notable Big 12 college

November 27, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Bryce James wearing goggles

Jun 23, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Campbell Hall player Bryce James (4) during the Section 7 high school boys tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James’ younger son is gearing up for his own next basketball move.

Bryce James took a visit this week with the University of Arizona. Bryce posted several photos of himself to Instagram wearing Arizona gear. His mother, Savannah James, was also featured in one of the pictures.

“Bear Down??” Bryce wrote in his caption.

A 17-year-old high school senior who plays at shooting guard, Bryce is listed by ESPN as a four-star recruit (though some other outlets have him listed as a three-star recruit). He is 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds and made a noteworthy climb up the recruiting rankings a few months ago.

As for Arizona, they are in their first season in the Big 12 and sit at No. 24 in the nation with a record of 3-2 in the early going. Now it looks like they are the latest prominent college that Bryce James is considering.

