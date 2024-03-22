 Skip to main content
Report: L’Jarius Sneed trade agreement fell through over contract demands

March 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
L'Jarius Sneed at a press conference

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (38) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly came very close to trading cornerback L’Jarius Sneed last week, but the deal fell through for reasons beyond their control.

The Tennessee Titans were engaged in trade talks regarding Sneed and had the framework of a deal in place, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. The proposed deal fell apart, however, when Sneed and the Titans failed to agree on a long-term contract.

No further progress has been made on trading Sneed, as talks largely stalled after the Titans deal fell through. The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Sneed, but he is seeking a multi-year deal that would make him one of the highest-paid players at the cornerback position. That would put Sneed’s desired average annual value somewhere around $20 million.

Initially, Sneed had plenty of trade interest, but a number of the teams that initially looked at him have since made other moves. That will limit Sneed’s market going forward and could complicate the Chiefs’ efforts to trade him, at least for a solid return.

Sneed is the Chiefs’ No. 1 corner, but cap issues may force the Chiefs to part ways with him. If the contract he wants is not out there, however, the situation could turn into an awkward stalemate for weeks or months.

