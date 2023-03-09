Chiefs lose notable coach to AFC rival

One Kansas City Chiefs coach is following Eric Bieniemy out the door.

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday that they have hired Greg Lewis to be their wide receivers coach. Lewis, 43, had been on Kansas City’s coaching staff since the 2017 season, including for both of their Super Bowl victories of the last half-decade.

A former wide receiver himself, Lewis played in the NFL for eight seasons from 2003-10 (mostly for the Philadelphia Eagles). After retiring, Lewis went into coaching and joined the Chiefs as their WRs coach in 2017. He then became Kansas City’s running backs coach before the 2021 season.

Lewis is a prominent presence on the sideline who once even got into an altercation with an opposing player. Now he will be working with a Baltimore team that ranked 30th in total receiving yards in 2022.