Ronnie Harrison fined, Greg Lewis warned over Week 1 shoving match

Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison and Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis were both involved in an altercation during Week 1, but only one was fined.

The NFL announced Saturday that Harrison was fined $12,128 for his shoving match with Lewis. Lewis, on the other hand, was only given a warning. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Lewis’ actions simply were not deemed worthy of a fine.

The NFL fined #Browns safety Ronnie Harrison $12,128 for last week's shoving match with #Chiefs RBs coach Greg Lewis, who wasn't fined by the league but received a warning that any subsequent violations will result in discipline, according to team and league sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 18, 2021

It’s a bit surprising to see Lewis avoid a fine, as he shoved Harrison first in a bid to get the Browns player away from someone on the ground. Harrison escalated things, but it’s still surprising to see a coach get away with shoving an opposing player for any reason.