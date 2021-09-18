 Skip to main content
Saturday, September 18, 2021

Ronnie Harrison fined, Greg Lewis warned over Week 1 shoving match

September 18, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ronnie Harrison Greg Lewis

Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison and Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis were both involved in an altercation during Week 1, but only one was fined.

The NFL announced Saturday that Harrison was fined $12,128 for his shoving match with Lewis. Lewis, on the other hand, was only given a warning. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Lewis’ actions simply were not deemed worthy of a fine.

You can see video of the incident in question by clicking here.

It’s a bit surprising to see Lewis avoid a fine, as he shoved Harrison first in a bid to get the Browns player away from someone on the ground. Harrison escalated things, but it’s still surprising to see a coach get away with shoving an opposing player for any reason.

