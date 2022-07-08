Report: New Chiefs receiver standing out in offseason program

The Kansas City Chiefs have been tasked with the difficult challenge of trying to replace Tyreek Hill’s production in their offense, and it sounds like one of their offseason additions is ready to help with that.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Marquez Valdes-Scantling looked like Kansas City’s best wide receiver during OTAs and minicamp. Primarily used as a deep threat with the Green Bay Packers, Valdes-Scantling has tremendous size and speed. Taylor notes that his combination of physical traits is something Patrick Mahomes has not had at his disposal in the past.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, never carved out a huge role in Green Bay’s offense. He averaged just over 30 catches per season in his four years with the team. The Chiefs signed him to a three-year, $30 million contract, so they clearly expect more from him.

After Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid indicated that he is not overly concerned about his offense. If Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster become dependable options, Kansas City should be just fine.