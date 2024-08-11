Key Chiefs player suffers injury on first preseason play

It didn’t take long for the injury bug to bite the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Saturday, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown got hurt on the very first play of the Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw to Brown as the latter was cutting across the middle of the field. The Hollywood, Fla. native was immediately taken down by Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown.

The Chiefs wideout managed to keep possession for an 11-yard gain. However, Brown landed awkwardly on his shoulder and was immediately taken out of the contest.

If this is the play where Hollywood Brown got injured, looks like a potential Left AC sprain as he lands on that side.

Hopefully it’s just that and minor.

pic.twitter.com/zPhyoNqjFH — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 10, 2024

The Chiefs listed Brown as “questionable to return.” But given the non-existent stakes in the preseason, it’s unlikely the coaching staff lets him risk further injury by sending him back out.

Kansas City signed Brown to a one-year deal in March to help remedy their wide receiver woes from last season. The Chiefs’ receiving corps had the most drops (44) in the entire NFL during the 2023 campaign.

Brown is coming off a relatively down year with the Arizona Cardinals. The 27-year-old tallied a career-low 574 yards with just 4 touchdowns in 14 games last season.

Chiefs fans are hoping Brown can return to the level of production he showed in 2021, which was his final year with the Baltimore Ravens. During that season, Brown caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards with 6 touchdowns.

Brown had a few options in free agency that likely could have offered him more long-term stability. But one simple text message from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was partly what swayed the wideout to sign with Kansas City.