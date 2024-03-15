Hollywood Brown reveals the text message Andy Reid sent to recruit him to Chiefs

Add “recruiting expert” to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s growing list of titles. His wholesome recruitment message may have sealed his team’s most recent free agency signing.

The Chiefs made an offseason splash on Thursday when they signed wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a contract.

Brown commemorated his move to K.C. by posting an edited image on Instagram of him wearing a Chiefs uniform. He also included a screenshot of a text message he received from Reid.

“Hollywood, think Red today, KC Red with diamonds!!! Andy Reid,” wrote Reid to Brown along with some emojis.

“Yessir love the sound of that. Think Hollywood Brown. Lights, Camera, Action,” Brown responded.

Brown had previously teased a potential move to the Chiefs on Wednesday with his social media activity.

Chiefs fans will surely be hoping that the addition of Brown can resuscitate what was a largely ineffective wide receiver room in Kansas City last season. The Chiefs’ receiving corps was constantly ridiculed for their laughable miscues scattered all throughout the 2023 campaign.

Brown is coming off a relatively down year with the Arizona Cardinals. His 574 receiving yards were the lowest of his career but still ranked second on the team just behind tight end Trey McBride. Brown led the team with 4 receiving touchdowns across 14 games.

Brown enjoyed his best year as a pro during his final season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. The Oklahoma alum caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and 6 touchdowns.

