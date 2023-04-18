Chiefs sign new quarterback to back up Patrick Mahomes

Andy Reid will have a new quarterback to work with this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing Blaine Gabbert to serve as their backup to Patrick Mahomes. The Pat McAfee Show shared the news on Tuesday.

A new backup QB in Kansas City. https://t.co/ISwlS0YFpz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2023

Gabbert had taken a free agent visit with the Raiders last month, but no deal materialized. Instead, he will be joining Las Vegas’ division rival.

Gabbert was the No. 11 overall draft pick by the Jaguars in 2011. Though he didn’t work out as a starter, he has made an excellent career as a backup to the stars. For the last three seasons, Gabbert backed up Tom Brady on the Buccaneers. He threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions during his Bucs career. Now he will be backing up Mahomes, who is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL.

Kansas City needed a new backup QB after veteran Chad Henne decided to retire following the team’s Super Bowl win.

In addition to Mahomes and now Gabbert, the Chiefs also have Shane Buechele under contract at quarterback.