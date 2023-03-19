 Skip to main content
Sunday, March 19, 2023

Infamous QB bust visiting with Raiders

March 19, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Blaine Gabbert on the sideline

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders could be bringing in an interesting veteran to back up Jimmy Garoppolo.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston reports Sunday that the Raiders hosted quarterback Blaine Gabbert for a visit this week. The 33-year-old Gabbert is a free agent after his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expired.

The Raiders just signed Garoppolo to be their starter, replacing Derek Carr (who went to the New Orleans Saints). But they are still in need of a backup QB since Jarrett Stidham left for the Denver Broncos. Chase Garbers, an undrafted 23-year-old with no career NFL appearances, is the only other quarterback currently on Las Vegas’ roster.

Gabbert was drafted No. 10 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011 (with the Jaguars trading up six spots in order to get him). But Gabbert stank it up in Jacksonville, going 5-22 over three seasons as their starter. Gabbert then got dealt to the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 and made a handful of similarly unmemorable starts for them before transitioning into a career as a backup. He has since had stints with Arizona, Tennessee, and Tampa Bay.

To Gabbert’s credit, he has managed to have a lengthy career as a second-stringer, even winning a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers in the 2020 season. Gabbert has also made headlines with his heroic acts off the field.

Blaine GabbertLas Vegas Raiders
