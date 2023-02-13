Chiefs veteran announces his retirement after Super Bowl win

There aren’t many players who get to go out on top, but Chad Henne is one of them.

The veteran quarterback announced his retirement following his Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday.

“Calling it a career. Capping it off with @budlight and another ring !” Henne wrote on Instagram after the game.

Henne might not have played a snap in the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs wouldn’t have won the championship without him.

After Patrick Mahomes suffered his high ankle sprain in Kansas City’s 27-20 Divisional Round playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was Henne who entered the game and led a clutch touchdown drive. Mahomes played out the rest of the game, but Henne helped his team extend its lead and keep the momentum. In the 2020 season, Henne completed a huge 4th-and-1 pass to help the Chiefs seal a 22-17 playoff win over the Browns.

Henne played 15 NFL seasons overall and went 18-36 as a starter. Though the second-round pick didn’t pan out in Miami or Jacksonville, he will be remembered fondly by Chiefs fans for his clutch fill-in work during the playoffs.