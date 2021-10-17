Chiefs OL Joe Thuney playing through serious injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to reestablish themselves as an AFC powerhouse, and Joe Thuney is not about to let a broken bone stop him from working toward that goal.

Thuney played through a broken hand in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. James Palmer of NFL Network reports that the offensive lineman dealt with the injury for the entire game. He’s expected to do the same in Sunday’s game against Washington.

#chiefs guard Joe Thuney played the entire game last week with a broken hand. He’s questionable today to play, but I’m told he’s expected to play. They’ll make sure it’s properly wrapped/casted or whatever they need to do. I was told the other aspect is,”he’s just tough as nails” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 17, 2021

Thuney spent the first five years of his career with the New England Patriots before signing a five-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs in March. The former NC State star has not missed a start since he was drafted back in 2016.

The Chiefs are 2-3 heading into Sunday’s game. They’re hoping a game against an inferior opponent will be just what the doctor ordered, but Thuney’s injury is certainly something to watch.