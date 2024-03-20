Documents show at least 6 people fired guns during shooting at Chiefs’ parade

New documents show that at least six people fired guns at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade, a higher number than was previously known.

New felony charges have been filed against a 16-year-old boy over the shooting at the Chiefs’ Feb. 14 parade. However, according to the Associated Press, unsealed court documents show that at least six people actually fired weapons at the rally. 12 people in total brandished firearms during the incident as well.

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the mass shooting, which took place just after the conclusion of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally in Kansas City. Two 16-year-olds have been charged with weapons charges, while three others are facing charges relating to the illegal purchase of high-powered rifles.

Three people were detained in the immediate aftermath of the incident, which police have said stemmed from a confrontation between two groups. One person died in the shooting and at least 21 others were injured.