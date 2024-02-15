Police share preliminary findings from shooting at Chiefs parade

Police in Kansas City have released their preliminary findings from the shooting that took place during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

Multiple people were injured and one person was killed after shots were fired during what police determined was a dispute between several individuals. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said during a Thursday news conference that three people have been detained, two of which are juveniles.

Graves told reporters that there is no evidence that the shooting stemmed from “terrorism or home-grown violent extremism,” according to NFL.com.

Victims of the shooting range in ages between 8 and 47, Graves said. At least half of the 20-plus reported victims were under the age of 16.

Lisa Augustine, a spokesperson for Children’s Mercy Kansas City hospital, told NFL Media on Thursday that the facility treated 12 victims from the parade, including 11 children aged between 6 and 15. Among the children were nine gunshot victims. All are expected to recover.

Police recovered multiple firearms from the scene and are still investigating, according to Graves.

One video that circulated on social media appeared to show fans who attended the parade taking down one of the suspects as the suspect tried to flee.

Breaking Video of Heroic Kansas City fans tackling one of the shooters pic.twitter.com/cAxL9Kox8d — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) February 14, 2024

Other video footage showed the moments shots rang out toward the end of the Chiefs’ parade.

The Associated Press identified the person who died in the shooting as Kansas City radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan.