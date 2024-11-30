Everyone made the same Chiefs joke after stunning win over Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs somehow escaped Black Friday with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Some fans joked that something more sinister must have been afoot.

The Chiefs beat the Raiders 19-17 thanks in large part to a stunning last-minute mistake between Las Vegas quarterback Aidan O’Connell and center Jackson Powers-Johnson. The Raiders rookie snapped the ball too early, leading to a fumble and subsequent Chiefs recovery with just seconds left on the clock (video here).

The error robbed the Raiders of a chance to attempt a game-winning field goal. Many joked that the Chiefs had to have employed some form of black magic to catch yet another fortunate break late in a game. It’s been a common theme for Kansas City en route to their 11-1 record through 12 games.

Chiefs using their black magic to win another game pic.twitter.com/R6eNPbKW1r — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 29, 2024

CHIEFS WON BY DARK MAGIC AGAIN pic.twitter.com/sWK8d9WbK4 — Ben Houselog (@benlikessport) November 29, 2024

the chiefs using their dark magic to make the raiders snap the ball

pic.twitter.com/9CqWuLDa03 — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) November 29, 2024

Another Chiefs voodoo magic win pic.twitter.com/hhsJiXzYKM — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 29, 2024

If the Chiefs did use some sort of voodoo on the Raiders, it must have worked well before the ill-timed fumble. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson missed three field goal attempts in a contest decided by just two points.

The Chiefs have statistically been the worst 11-1 team based on point differential. Their +54 mark has been by far the worst of any team that has started the season 11-1 since the merger.

For comparison’s sake, the 11-1 Lions lead the NFL with a +180 point differential. The Chiefs don’t even rank in the top 10 thus far.

Kansas City has done it thanks to some incredibly improbable plays in the closing moments of games. But given that the Chiefs are two-time defending Super Bowl champions, the team may just be a sleeping giant hibernating until the playoffs.