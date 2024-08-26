Chiefs reunite with ex-Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs have made an addition to their wide receiver corps with the regular season quickly approaching.

JuJu Smith-Schuster agreed to a deal with the Chiefs on Monday, according to Jordan Schultz.

BREAKING: The #Chiefs are expected to sign former Pro Bowl WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, per multiple sources. JuJu reunites with Kansas City, who looks to add another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/P8Ne5anyfM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 26, 2024

Smith-Schuster was cut by the New England Patriots earlier this month after he spent just one season with the team. He signed a 3-year, $33 million contract with New England last offseason, but he failed to make an impact after dealing with a knee issue. Smith-Schuster finished with just 29 catches for 260 yards and a touchdown in 11 games.

Prior to signing with the Patriots, Smith-Schuster spent the 2022 season with the Chiefs. He had a productive year with 78 catches for 933 yards and 3 touchdowns during the regular season and caught 7 passes for 53 yards in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 27-year-old Smith-Schuster began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, and he appeared to have the makings of a star. He had a great rookie season and then made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after catching 111 passes for 1,426 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster is familiar with Andy Reid’s offense and could provide useful veteran depth for the Chiefs if Rashee Rice winds up missing time due to a suspension.