Chiefs reuniting with star they traded in 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face to shore up their secondary.

Several reporters confirmed on Monday that the Chiefs are signing cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract is a one-year deal with incentives that could push its dollar value to $5 million. The news comes days after the Chiefs hosted Sneed for a free agent visit.

Chiefs are re-signing CB L’Jarius Sneed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per the Katz Brothers. pic.twitter.com/7n2NBSGWKy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2026

The Chiefs reunite with Sneed after trading him to the Tennessee Titans in 2024 as a cost-cutting measure, with his second contract coming up. Sneed inked a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the Titans, who expected him to be a long-term fixture at cornerback.

However, a lingering quad injury limited Sneed to just 12 games played across the last two seasons, leading to his release last March.

Kansas City drafted Sneed in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, and he quickly blossomed into a standout defensive back. The Louisiana Tech alum became a full-time starting CB in 2021 and remained the starter through the team’s Super Bowl runs in 2022 and 2023.

With the departures of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson , Kansas City’s two starting cornerbacks last season, Sneed rejoined the Chiefs with a golden opportunity to pick up where he left off. He recorded 10 interceptions and 6.5 sacks across 57 games for the Chiefs from 2020 to 2023.