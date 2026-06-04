Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, ,

Chiefs may bring back former star player

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
L'Jarius Sneed at a press conference
Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking into bringing back one of their former star players.

The Chiefs hosted cornerback L’Jarius Sneed for a free agent visit on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sneed had emerged as a standout corner with the Chiefs before they traded him to the Tennessee Titans in 2024 for financial reasons. Injuries and poor play doomed his tenure there, and the Titans opted to release him to save some money this summer.

Sneed signed a $76 million deal with the Titans after the trade, so this is a player who was once viewed as being worthy of getting a payday in line with that of a star cornerback. The Chiefs will undoubtedly hope they can bring out his best again if they do opt to sign him.

After the trade, Sneed played just 12 games for the Titans. His last healthy season was with Kansas City in 2023, when he racked up 78 total tackles, 14 passes defended, and two interceptions.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App