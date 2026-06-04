Chiefs may bring back former star player

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking into bringing back one of their former star players.

The Chiefs hosted cornerback L’Jarius Sneed for a free agent visit on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Free-agent CB L’Jarius Sneed is visiting today with the Kansas City Chiefs. Sneed played for the Chiefs before they traded him to the Titans.. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 4, 2026

Sneed had emerged as a standout corner with the Chiefs before they traded him to the Tennessee Titans in 2024 for financial reasons. Injuries and poor play doomed his tenure there, and the Titans opted to release him to save some money this summer.

Sneed signed a $76 million deal with the Titans after the trade, so this is a player who was once viewed as being worthy of getting a payday in line with that of a star cornerback. The Chiefs will undoubtedly hope they can bring out his best again if they do opt to sign him.

After the trade, Sneed played just 12 games for the Titans. His last healthy season was with Kansas City in 2023, when he racked up 78 total tackles, 14 passes defended, and two interceptions.