 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 30, 2022

Chiefs make roster decision with Josh Gordon

August 30, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Josh Gordon on the practice field

Jun 12, 2018; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) leaves the field after minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Gordon signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after he was once again reinstated from suspension last year, but his time with the team has come to an end — for now.

Gordon was released by the Chiefs on Tuesday. However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the former Pro Bowler made a good impression on the team and could still be brought back.

The Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason, so their decision to release Gordon is not a surprise. Gordon caught just five passes in 12 games last season and was not a real factor in Kansas City’s offense.

Gordon’s latest substance abuse setback came toward the end of the 2020 season when he was with the Seattle Seahawks. He had his conditional reinstatement rescinded and was suspended indefinitely at the time. The NFL once again reinstated him early last season after he completed another treatment program.

Now 31, Gordon is unlikely to draw much interest. Returning to the Chiefs as a depth piece may be his best option.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus