Chiefs make roster decision with Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after he was once again reinstated from suspension last year, but his time with the team has come to an end — for now.

Gordon was released by the Chiefs on Tuesday. However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the former Pro Bowler made a good impression on the team and could still be brought back.

The #Chiefs are releasing WR Josh Gordon, per source. Gordon has shown great character on the field and in the community since he got to Kansas City and the team is open to him returning. But it’s a numbers game right now and he’s the odd man out. pic.twitter.com/voVS4Hpubo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

The Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason, so their decision to release Gordon is not a surprise. Gordon caught just five passes in 12 games last season and was not a real factor in Kansas City’s offense.

Gordon’s latest substance abuse setback came toward the end of the 2020 season when he was with the Seattle Seahawks. He had his conditional reinstatement rescinded and was suspended indefinitely at the time. The NFL once again reinstated him early last season after he completed another treatment program.

Now 31, Gordon is unlikely to draw much interest. Returning to the Chiefs as a depth piece may be his best option.